16,165 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Bought by Platform Wealth Management LLC

Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Platform Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE JPM opened at $309.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $305.39 and its 200 day moving average is $306.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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