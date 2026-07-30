16,369 Shares in The New York Times Company $NYT Purchased by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241,489 shares of the company's stock worth $433,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,211,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,805,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,664,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,027,198 shares of the company's stock worth $348,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,565 shares of the company's stock worth $272,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. New York Times's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong financial backdrop: New York Times recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 12% year over year. That performance supports confidence in the company’s digital-subscription strategy and helps explain continued strength in the stock.

New York Times recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 12% year over year. That performance supports confidence in the company’s digital-subscription strategy and helps explain continued strength in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broad, high-profile coverage may support engagement: NYT published extensive coverage of artificial intelligence, the Federal Reserve, tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters and entertainment. Sustained breadth across news and culture can help attract subscribers and maintain advertising and subscription engagement. Federal Reserve article

NYT published extensive coverage of artificial intelligence, the Federal Reserve, tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters and entertainment. Sustained breadth across news and culture can help attract subscribers and maintain advertising and subscription engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Macro coverage remains important but not directly financial: Articles on interest-rate policy, AI infrastructure demand, tariffs, Medicare subsidies and international conflicts could influence the economic environment for advertisers and consumers, but they do not represent new NYT financial guidance. AI infrastructure article

Articles on interest-rate policy, AI infrastructure demand, tariffs, Medicare subsidies and international conflicts could influence the economic environment for advertisers and consumers, but they do not represent new NYT financial guidance. Negative Sentiment: $15 billion Trump lawsuit remains active: A federal judge declined to dismiss President Trump’s defamation case against The New York Times at this stage, although the complaint must be amended. The procedural ruling preserves legal uncertainty, potential defense costs and reputational risk, even though it does not determine the lawsuit’s merits. Trump lawsuit article

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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