16,696 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,696 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 3.9% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,554,180,000 after buying an additional 331,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,091,550,000 after buying an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company's stock worth $932,008,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $573,446,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. UBS Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

