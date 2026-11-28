Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE - Free Report) TSE: CVE by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,114,031 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 1,694,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Cenovus Energy worth $718,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,886,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $411,552,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,701,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,752,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,811,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CVE opened at $27.35 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of C$0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cenovus Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its operations span oil sands, conventional oil and natural gas production, upgrading, refining and marketing. The company produces crude oil, natural gas and bitumen, and processes crude into products such as gasoline, diesel and other refined fuels. Its assets include oil sands operations in Alberta, conventional production in Western Canada and refining and upgrading operations in Canada and the United States.

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