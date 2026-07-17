17,217 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Bought by Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its status as a reliable income stock with a long history of annual payout growth.

Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its status as a reliable income stock with a long history of annual payout growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains supportive as recent coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s strong cash generation, broad portfolio, and ongoing outperformance versus the broader market.

Investor sentiment remains supportive as recent coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s strong cash generation, broad portfolio, and ongoing outperformance versus the broader market. Positive Sentiment: News about Coca-Cola advancing an Africa bottling deal and expanding beyond soft drinks suggests continued growth opportunities outside its core beverage business.

News about Coca-Cola advancing an Africa bottling deal and expanding beyond soft drinks suggests continued growth opportunities outside its core beverage business. Positive Sentiment: The company’s World Cup-related packaging initiative and other brand-building efforts may support long-term sales and marketing momentum.

The company’s World Cup-related packaging initiative and other brand-building efforts may support long-term sales and marketing momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focused on valuation, dividend yield, and comparisons with peers, which may keep KO in focus but do not directly change fundamentals.

Several recent articles focused on valuation, dividend yield, and comparisons with peers, which may keep KO in focus but do not directly change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary continues to view Coca-Cola as a high-quality defensive holding, with steady earnings expectations and strong market interest.

Analyst-style commentary continues to view Coca-Cola as a high-quality defensive holding, with steady earnings expectations and strong market interest. Negative Sentiment: Coca-Cola said a cyberattack hit its fairlife subsidiary and forced it to halt U.S. production, raising concerns about operational disruption and potential near-term cost or supply impacts.

Coca-Cola said a cyberattack hit its fairlife subsidiary and forced it to halt U.S. production, raising concerns about operational disruption and potential near-term cost or supply impacts. Negative Sentiment: Reports of the ransomware incident also pressured the stock in after-hours trading, as investors reacted to the possibility of production delays and business interruption.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $364.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

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