17,382 Shares in Banner Corporation $BANR Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company's stock.

Get Banner alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banner from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Banner from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banner from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BANR

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Banner Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.09. Banner had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $169.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Banner's dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Banner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banner wasn't on the list.

While Banner currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here