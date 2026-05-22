17,641 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,641 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000. Linde accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,435 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.6%

LIN stock opened at $514.51 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $521.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $499.06 and its 200-day moving average is $461.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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