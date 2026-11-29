State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739,486 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,782,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $223,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, insider Nataly Kremer sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $638,734.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,982.84. This represents a 22.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 31.74%. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies is a cybersecurity company founded in 1993 in Israel. It develops security products and services for businesses, government organizations and other customers around the world. The company's offerings span network, cloud, endpoint, mobile and security management. Its portfolio includes the Check Point Infinity security platform, Quantum network security products, Harmony solutions for users and devices, and CloudGuard products for cloud environments. These tools are designed to help organizations prevent cyberattacks and manage security across their technology systems.

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