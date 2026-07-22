178,622 Shares in Rollins, Inc. $ROL Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,622 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 740 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.87.

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Rollins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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