180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $952.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,716. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $930.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.09. The stock has a market cap of $438.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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