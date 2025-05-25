18,072 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,897 shares of the company's stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an "equal weight" rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $67.26 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here