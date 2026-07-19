18,418 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Purchased by Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after buying an additional 1,119,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after acquiring an additional 356,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $254.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.63 and a 52 week high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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