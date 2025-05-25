1,891 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

