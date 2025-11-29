1,923 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Acquired by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

