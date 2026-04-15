19,924 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,924 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 10.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is 60.87%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here