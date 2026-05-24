202,348 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Acquired by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 202,348 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $27,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amphenol by 693.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,125,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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