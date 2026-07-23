20,379 Shares in argenex SE $ARGX Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,882,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in argenex by 20,977.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock worth $654,772,000 after acquiring an additional 774,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of argenex by 80.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock worth $538,408,000 after purchasing an additional 324,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of argenex by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,852 shares of the company's stock worth $436,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of argenex by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock worth $350,178,000 after purchasing an additional 331,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 2,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company's stock worth $300,110,000 after purchasing an additional 340,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,014.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,042.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGX

argenex Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $851.72 on Thursday. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $566.42 and a 12 month high of $953.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $863.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $813.80.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. argenex had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that argenex SE will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenex Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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