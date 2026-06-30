20,600 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,600 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Strategy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,043,000 after purchasing an additional 138,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy authorized up to $1.25 billion of Bitcoin sales to build its U.S. dollar reserve and support funding needs, which investors viewed as a way to reduce liquidity risk and strengthen the balance sheet. Article Title

Strategy authorized up to of Bitcoin sales to build its U.S. dollar reserve and support funding needs, which investors viewed as a way to reduce liquidity risk and strengthen the balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched $2 billion in buybacks split between common stock and preferred securities, a shareholder-friendly move that helped lift sentiment around MSTR. Article Title

The company also launched split between common stock and preferred securities, a shareholder-friendly move that helped lift sentiment around MSTR. Positive Sentiment: Strategy raised the STRC preferred dividend rate to 12% and said it now holds about $2.55 billion in cash reserves, which appears to ease near-term concerns about preferred payouts and funding pressure. Article Title

Strategy raised the STRC preferred dividend rate to and said it now holds about in cash reserves, which appears to ease near-term concerns about preferred payouts and funding pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Management framed the changes as a way to preserve long-term Bitcoin exposure while improving capital flexibility, so the market is also reacting to a strategic pivot rather than a full retreat from Bitcoin. Article Title

Management framed the changes as a way to preserve long-term Bitcoin exposure while improving capital flexibility, so the market is also reacting to a strategic pivot rather than a full retreat from Bitcoin. Negative Sentiment: The backdrop remains fragile: Bitcoin has been under pressure, Strategy’s valuation recently fell below the value of its Bitcoin holdings, and critics argue the company’s funding model is under strain. Article Title

The backdrop remains fragile: Bitcoin has been under pressure, Strategy’s valuation recently fell below the value of its Bitcoin holdings, and critics argue the company’s funding model is under strain. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that selling Bitcoin could pressure crypto prices and signal deeper stress in Strategy’s treasury strategy, keeping a cautionary tone around the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

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Strategy Stock Up 12.6%

MSTR opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average of $146.08.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 193,622 shares worth $25,189,621. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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