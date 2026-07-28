2,080,121 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,080,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,444,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $71.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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