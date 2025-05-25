2,094 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a "cautious" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $202.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The stock's fifty day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

