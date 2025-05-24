21,500 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 3.6% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

