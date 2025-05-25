2,163 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ASML by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $732.49 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $906.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here