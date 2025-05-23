22,658 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $7,508,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $6,044,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $8,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $927,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin O'byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,050 shares of company stock worth $1,869,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B's Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B's Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

