2,297 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Acquired by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,768,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,043,721,000 after buying an additional 903,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,525,176 shares of the company's stock worth $1,341,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 378,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,047,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,975,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,609,000 after purchasing an additional 294,378 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day moving average is $239.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.35 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,421 shares of company stock worth $588,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

