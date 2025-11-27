2,300 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $81,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,224.60. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Calys sold 1,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $242,952.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,003,189.14. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,539. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.67.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $252.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.33 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

