Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,403,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,721 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,900,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112,680 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are a few of the latest stories about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.73 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

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