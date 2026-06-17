23,557 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.0% of Night Squared LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of TSM stock opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $450.16.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC signed a 10-year advanced packaging deal with Amkor in Arizona, strengthening its U.S. supply-chain footprint and supporting long-term growth in advanced chip packaging demand. TSMC and Amkor Sign 10-Year Advanced Packaging Deal in Arizona
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to view TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, citing strong recent results, durable positioning in the AI supply chain, and confidence around its capacity expansion plans. 3 AI Stocks With Moats That Could Outlast Summer Volatility (TSM)
- Positive Sentiment: A TSMC vice president bought additional shares in a recent insider purchase, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock information
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted TSMC as a trending stock and a core holding in AI-focused portfolios, but these pieces were mostly sentiment-driven rather than catalyst-driven. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: News that Alphabet may split next-generation AI processor manufacturing between Samsung and TSMC suggests continued strong demand for TSMC, though it also points to rising competition for future foundry work. Alphabet (GOOGL) In Talks With Samsung For Manufacturing Next-Gen AI Processors
- Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s CEO warned about water and talent shortages, raising concerns about operational constraints that could affect long-term expansion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)’s CEO Expresses Concern About Water, Talent Shortages
- Negative Sentiment: A Zacks article noted TSMC fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting broad profit-taking and weaker near-term trading sentiment. TSMC (TSM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
(Free Report
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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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