235,635 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Acquired by Milford Funds Ltd.

Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,635 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $36,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Key ServiceNow News

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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