2,370 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by M3 Wealth Management LLC

M3 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM is being seen as a key beneficiary of the U.S. government’s quantum computing funding plan, which has boosted enthusiasm for its quantum ambitions and may provide additional support for the stock. Article Title

IBM is being seen as a key beneficiary of the U.S. government’s quantum computing funding plan, which has boosted enthusiasm for its quantum ambitions and may provide additional support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: IBM signed a five-year global technology modernization agreement with Abertis, a new enterprise deal that could add to consulting revenue and reinforce IBM’s role in digital transformation projects. Article Title

IBM signed a five-year global technology modernization agreement with Abertis, a new enterprise deal that could add to consulting revenue and reinforce IBM’s role in digital transformation projects. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from analysts and media outlets suggests IBM’s quantum business is helping investor sentiment, but the near-term move is also tied to broader excitement across quantum stocks and ETFs rather than IBM-specific earnings changes. Article Title

Commentary from analysts and media outlets suggests IBM’s quantum business is helping investor sentiment, but the near-term move is also tied to broader excitement across quantum stocks and ETFs rather than IBM-specific earnings changes. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage notes IBM has struggled over the past year and remains under pressure versus its longer-term trend, which may temper investor enthusiasm despite the latest positive headlines. Article Title

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:IBM opened at $251.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.49. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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