242,101 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Acquired by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,101 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the bank's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the bank's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,133 shares of the bank's stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the bank's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

