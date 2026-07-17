24,795 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Bought by Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,795 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,492,377,000 after buying an additional 961,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.49 and a 12 month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron is expected to sign memorandums of understanding with Iraq to advance investment in the West Qurna 2 and Nassiriya oilfields, potentially expanding its long-term production base. Reuters article

Chevron is expected to sign memorandums of understanding with Iraq to advance investment in the West Qurna 2 and Nassiriya oilfields, potentially expanding its long-term production base. Positive Sentiment: The company is also exploring a pipeline alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, which could reduce export risk and support more reliable Iraqi oil shipments if geopolitical risk stays elevated. WSJ article

The company is also exploring a pipeline alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, which could reduce export risk and support more reliable Iraqi oil shipments if geopolitical risk stays elevated. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s stock has also been helped by broader energy-sector strength, with energy shares rising even as the wider market softened. Yahoo Finance article

Chevron’s stock has also been helped by broader energy-sector strength, with energy shares rising even as the wider market softened. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary suggest Chevron may be fairly valued after a strong five-year run, which supports the stock but also limits the upside from valuation alone. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts and commentary suggest Chevron may be fairly valued after a strong five-year run, which supports the stock but also limits the upside from valuation alone. Neutral Sentiment: Recent broker notes have been mixed, including hold ratings and modest price-target cuts, indicating Wall Street is constructive but not aggressively bullish. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here