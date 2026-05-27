2,506 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Acquired by TrustBank

TrustBank acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.6% of TrustBank's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,439,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.3%

CAT opened at $909.25 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.50 and a 1-year high of $931.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $799.63 and a 200-day moving average of $696.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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