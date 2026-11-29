Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,057 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 251,609 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of AMETEK worth $423,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the technology company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.7% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AMETEK Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:AME opened at $230.35 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical products. Its products serve industries including aerospace, power, process manufacturing, and research. The company operates through its Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical segments. Its offerings include analytical, monitoring, and measurement instruments, as well as precision motors, engineered materials, and other specialized components. AMETEK serves customers around the world through a network of manufacturing facilities and sales and service operations.

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