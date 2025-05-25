25,345 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Coca-Cola's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,407 shares of company stock valued at $32,990,056 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $75.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

