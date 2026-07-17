255,783 Shares in TechnipFMC plc $FTI Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 255,783 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $17,682,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.06% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $751,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $502,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,960 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,861,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $389,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,577,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,714,000 after purchasing an additional 193,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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