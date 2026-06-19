25,713 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Purchased by Titan Investment Management LLC

Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,713 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Titan Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,167,546 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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