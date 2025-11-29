Free Trial
26,123 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Nasdaq logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vinva Investment Management Ltd established a new position in Nasdaq by acquiring 26,123 shares in Q2, valued at about $2.33 million, while overall institutional ownership of the stock stands around 72.5%.
  • Analyst sentiment is largely positive with 14 Buys and 3 Holds, a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101, alongside recent upgrades including Morgan Stanley to "overweight" with a $110 target and Piper Sandler raising its target to $104.
  • Nasdaq recently beat estimates (Q reported EPS $0.88 vs. $0.82 and revenue $1.32B vs. $1.29B, revenue +14.7% YoY) and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.27 (payable Dec 19, yield ~1.2%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 268.6% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

