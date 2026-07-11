26,518 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,518 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Abbott Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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