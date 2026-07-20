26,800 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Datadog by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in Datadog by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $258.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.78, a PEG ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp raised Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.55.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,909,136.06. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $13,868,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,142,238.20. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,439,533 shares of company stock valued at $323,367,430 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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