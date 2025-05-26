26,816 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $3,680,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here