27,190 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,524,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,291 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,056.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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