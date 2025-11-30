2,762 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,762 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,022,926,000 after acquiring an additional 441,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,272,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,990 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,850 shares of company stock worth $58,874,814. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average is $219.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here