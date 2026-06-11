2,842 Shares in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Bought by Platform Wealth Management LLC

Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,842 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 19,186 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,451 shares of the software giant's stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,503,744 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,210,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,207 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the software giant's stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the software giant's stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $561.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are showing bullish sentiment toward Microsoft, with unusually heavy buying in long-dated call options suggesting some traders expect upside from here. Article Title

Investors are showing bullish sentiment toward Microsoft, with unusually heavy buying in long-dated call options suggesting some traders expect upside from here. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft announced a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, reinforcing its cash-generation and shareholder-return profile. Article Title

Microsoft announced a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, reinforcing its cash-generation and shareholder-return profile. Positive Sentiment: MN8 Energy said two solar projects totaling 260 MW are now online under long-term power purchase agreements with Microsoft, supporting its AI/data-center infrastructure needs. Article Title

MN8 Energy said two solar projects totaling 260 MW are now online under long-term power purchase agreements with Microsoft, supporting its AI/data-center infrastructure needs. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is expanding AI and cloud partnerships, including new agentic AI collaborations and Copilot-related deployments, which supports the long-term growth narrative but also underscores ongoing AI spending pressure. Article Title

Microsoft is expanding AI and cloud partnerships, including new agentic AI collaborations and Copilot-related deployments, which supports the long-term growth narrative but also underscores ongoing AI spending pressure. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly cutting hundreds of jobs in its Azure unit in China, highlighting regulatory friction and weaker operating conditions in a key market. Article Title

Microsoft is reportedly cutting hundreds of jobs in its Azure unit in China, highlighting regulatory friction and weaker operating conditions in a key market. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Xbox is planning major layoffs and budget cuts next month are adding to concerns about slower growth and restructuring costs in Microsoft’s gaming division. Article Title

Reports that Xbox is planning major layoffs and budget cuts next month are adding to concerns about slower growth and restructuring costs in Microsoft’s gaming division. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft is also limiting employee use of Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 over data-retention concerns, a reminder of the risks and competitive tensions around AI tools and partners. Article Title

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

MSFT stock opened at $397.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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