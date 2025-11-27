2,900 Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,690,584,000 after purchasing an additional 435,145 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $84,408,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $213.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $202.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $129,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,640,902.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,222,986. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here