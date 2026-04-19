30,093 Shares in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Bought by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.3% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 723.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, CICC Research cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.79.

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Carrier Global Stock Up 2.6%

Carrier Global stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Further Reading

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