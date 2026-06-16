3,037 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Acquired by LFG Wealth Partners LLC

LFG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 1.3% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,085.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $980.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,010.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.38. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.04 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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