30,484 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,484 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,130 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APH. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.62.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $85.24 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

