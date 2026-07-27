30,812 Shares in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Bought by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 449.2% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.51.

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Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0%

CARR opened at $68.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's payout ratio is 63.16%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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