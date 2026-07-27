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30,812 Shares in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Bought by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Carrier Global logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 449.2% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.51.

Get Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0%

CARR opened at $68.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's payout ratio is 63.16%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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