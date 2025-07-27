31,144 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here