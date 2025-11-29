31,400 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,400 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYZ. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYZ stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Block's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Block from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Block from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $435,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 108,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,257 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

